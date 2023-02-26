Philcoin (PHL) Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $86,221.97 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

