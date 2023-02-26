Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $79.06 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $79.06 million and $217,960.76 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00189874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00073368 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

