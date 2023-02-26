PotCoin Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $483,352.49 and approximately $576.05 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00403370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00027948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,212,059 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.