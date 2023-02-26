Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
NYSE PW opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.
About Power REIT
