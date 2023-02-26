Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Primoris Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
