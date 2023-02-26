Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Primoris Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.