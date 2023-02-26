Pro Reit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Pro Reit in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

