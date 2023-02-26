Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $292,647,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 453,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after buying an additional 297,490 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

