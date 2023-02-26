Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Barclays raised shares of Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($79.79) to €82.00 ($87.23) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.89) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.44.

Publicis Groupe Trading Down 1.4 %

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

