Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LAND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -127.90%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

