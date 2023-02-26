Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Talkspace, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Talkspace in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TALK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Talkspace from $1.65 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Talkspace from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

TALK stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Talkspace has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

