Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Qtum has a market cap of $364.33 million and approximately $65.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00014787 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.20 or 0.06964275 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00077688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00027965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00054772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026387 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,552,559 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

