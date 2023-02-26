Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.04 and $180,962.38 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00218937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,478.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,967.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

