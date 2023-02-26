QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $62.69 million and $2.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

