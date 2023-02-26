QUASA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $122,645.92 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $99.05 million and approximately $122,645.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128205 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $120,669.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

