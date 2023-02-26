Ren Price Tops $0.0933 (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $93.22 million and $19.27 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00416566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,529.22 or 0.28157134 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

