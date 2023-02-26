Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
