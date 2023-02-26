Reviewing All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 8.01, meaning that its share price is 701% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and All For One Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% All For One Media -30,565.53% -13.23% -4,990.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and All For One Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 11.42 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.63 All For One Media $10,000.00 0.00 $1.86 million N/A N/A

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment beats All For One Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

