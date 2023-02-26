Reviewing Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Konami and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Konami alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Konami and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Global Arena -164.12% N/A -237.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konami and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Global Arena $1.22 million 0.28 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Risk and Volatility

Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Konami beats Global Arena on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

(Get Rating)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Global Arena

(Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the development of elections technology software and hardware. The firm, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, provides technology-enabled election services. The company was founded in February 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.