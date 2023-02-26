Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NYSE RVLV opened at $25.76 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Revolve Group by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 246,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

