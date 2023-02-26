Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:RPI.UN traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.50. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.51. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$37.07 and a 52-week high of C$53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.65.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

