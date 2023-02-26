Round Dollar (RD) Price Up 6% This Week

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $2.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00023523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00417103 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.44 or 0.28193420 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

