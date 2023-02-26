Russel Metals Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Russel Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Russel Metals stock opened at C$35.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.43.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

