Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS opened at C$35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.43.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

