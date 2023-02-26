SALT (SALT) Price Up 63% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $20,264.93 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 63% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.09783258 USD and is down -15.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $25,845.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

