Sandia Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,000 Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Altus Power Price Performance

About Altus Power

Altus Power stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

