Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.