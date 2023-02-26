Serum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.48 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $36.08 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

