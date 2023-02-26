ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Shares of NOW opened at $425.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.99, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

