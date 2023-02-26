Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 4.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 7.47% of Simon Property Group worth $2,191,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $140.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

