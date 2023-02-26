SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $488.37 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $488.37 million and $85.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00217213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,227.32 or 0.99997547 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002731 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40130808 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $100,511,465.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

