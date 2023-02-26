Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

