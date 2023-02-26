Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 187.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Southwestern Energy Stock Performance
NYSE SWN opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.
Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
