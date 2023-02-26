SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,918 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.95% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

