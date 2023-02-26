SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,591 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

