Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,650 ($43.95) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Spectris to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,835 ($46.18) to GBX 3,470 ($41.79) in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of LON:SXS traded up GBX 107 ($1.29) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,472 ($41.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,163.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,034.33. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($28.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,475 ($41.85). The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,939.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

