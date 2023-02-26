Starname (IOV) Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Starname (IOV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Starname has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Starname has a market cap of $626,246.88 and $6,782.38 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00417382 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.27 or 0.28212286 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

