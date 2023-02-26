STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $130.01 million and $21,220.77 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00422975 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,699.69 or 0.28590354 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

