Status Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.65 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Status has a market capitalization of $117.94 million and $4.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00042391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00218909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,601.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,950,977,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

