Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stericycle by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

