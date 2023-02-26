StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
