StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

