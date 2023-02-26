Strong Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Strong has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $559,779.87 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.47 or 0.00032236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

