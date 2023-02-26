Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,402.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 56.8% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $182,218.15 and approximately $1,402.32 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00219021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,502.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048232 USD and is down -21.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,575.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

