Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded by Eight Capital to Neutral

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.75.

Shares of SU opened at C$46.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.65. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

