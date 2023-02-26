SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $282.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.08. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $625.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

