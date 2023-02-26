Sweat Economy 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.27 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $45.92 million and $3.27 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,266,767,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,973,637,704 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

