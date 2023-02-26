Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sweetgreen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE:SG opened at $9.59 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $69,468.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,409,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock worth $248,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.54% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

