Sylogist Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Sylogist Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SYZ opened at C$5.42 on Friday. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.65 million, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYZ shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sylogist in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price target on Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

