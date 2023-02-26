Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Sylogist Stock Down 3.2 %

SYZ opened at C$5.42 on Friday. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sylogist in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.