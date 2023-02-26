Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$6.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.86.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

