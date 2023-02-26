Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.86.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

